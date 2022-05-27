More than 70 students, mostly from the Border, took to the course for the North East Victorian interschools biathlon relays at SSAA Wodonga Rifle Range last week.
The Scots School Albury, Catholic College Wodonga, Trinity Anglican, Victory Lutheran, Wangaratta High, Sacred Heart Cootamundra and Canberra Grammar were all represented.
Jimmy Shannon and Robbie Bailey (Scots) claimed the junior boys title in 7.08, brothers Edward and Samuel Johnson (Canberra Grammar) won the senior boys event in 5.22, while Scots were also successful in the girls relay with Shona Donald and Becky Ploughman posting a time of 7.46.
Students from Charles Sturt and Macquarie universities took part in the inaugural intervarsity roller ski biathlon sprint, won by the Border's Jorja Cullen, while the metal silhouette top shot went to Scots' Bailey Coulston.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
