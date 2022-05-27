The Border Mail

Success for The Scots School Albury at North East Victorian interschools biathlon relays

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 27 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:00am
ON A ROLL: Wodonga's Jorja Cullen storms to victory in the inaugural intervarsity roller ski biathlon sprint at SSAA Wodonga Rifle Range. Picture: SUPPLIED

More than 70 students, mostly from the Border, took to the course for the North East Victorian interschools biathlon relays at SSAA Wodonga Rifle Range last week.

