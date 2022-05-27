Anyone curious to find out more about the sport of orienteering has the perfect opportunity to do so with the Victorian titles to be staged in the North East this weekend.
The 2022 Victorian Orienteering Championships will take place near Eldorado, with various events to be conducted on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
Orienteering involves navigating around a cross-country course, visiting a series of checkpoints marked physically with orange and white control markers.
A specially-drawn orienteering map with the course pre-marked is provided and routes are selected between each control marker.
Various courses will be on offer to suit all ages, abilities and experience levels, with newcomers welcome as plenty of help is available.
Beginners courses range from around two to three kilometres in length and take 45 to 60 minutes to complete.
Albury Wodonga Orienteering Club president Peter Mousley said some of Australia's best orienteers would enjoy the world-class terrain.
"With 200 competitors on each of the two days and ages ranging from under 10s to over 80s, it should be great fun," he said.
"Orienteering is quite unique in allowing all abilities to participate in championship events and it would be fantastic to see newcomers come and try."
Entrants are asked to travel to the township of Eldorado, then head towards Beechworth on Woolshed Road for five kilometres before turning onto Masons Road. Red and White orienteering signs will provide directions to the start area.
Those who sign up on the day will have courses available for $20 for adults and $10 for juniors (20 and younger).
Start times are 12:30pm to 2pm on Saturday and 10am to 11:30am on Sunday.
It is recommended to wear comfortable clothing (long pants) and sturdy footwear, bring something to eat and drink afterwards and carry water when out on course.
For more information, call Norm McCann on 0409 604 124.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
