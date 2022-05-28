All the district league scores from Saturday

Goulburn Valley 9.10 (64) lost to Ovens and Murray 18.11 (119)
ROUND 8
Osborne 19.17 (131) def Henty 4.8 (32)
Lockhart 4.10 (34) lost to Bill. Crows 14.11 (95)
RWW Giants 6.8 (44) lost to Culcairn 8.14 (62)
Jindera 18.22 (130) def Magpies 7.2 (44)
Holbrook 13.12 (90) def CDHBU 5.2 (32)
Howlong 8.12 (60) lost to Brock-Burrum 11.15 (81)
ROUND 7
Barnawartha 8.4 (52) lost to Kiewa-SC 15.6 (96)
Beechworth 9.7 (61) def Dederang-MB 7.15 (57)
Chiltern 13.12 (90) def Thurgoona 7.8 (50)
Rutherglen 6.5 (41) lost to Yackandandah 13.14 (92)
Wahgunyah 4.3 (27) lost to Mitta Utd 16.20 (116)
Wod. Saints 3.2 (20) lost to Tallangatta 24.22 (166)
ROUND 6
Bullioh 18.13 (121) def Corryong 11.7 (73)
Tumbarumba v Cudgewa
ROUND 10
Bonnie Doon 16.18 (114) def King Valley 5.4 (34)
Ben. All Blacks 12.10 (82) def Greta 6.9 (45)
Goorambat v Bright
Moyhu 11.15 (81) def Tarrawingee 11.11 (77)
Nth Wang 8.16 (64) lost to Milawa 10.8 (68)
ROUND 9
Blighty v Katandra
Katunga v Mathoura
Jerilderie v Rennie
Strathmerton v Picola Utd
Tungamah v Tocumwal
Katamatite v Waaia
Deni Rovers v Yarroweyah
