Tumbarumba has a two-game cushion atop the Upper Murray league ladder after a gutsy 16-point victory at home to Cudgewa on Saturday.
The Roos led by just four points at the final change, but booted five goals to three in the last to run out 14.11 (95) to 11.13 (79) winners.
Advertisement
Five majors from Tyler Lampe was key for the hosts, while Jim Waters, James Munday, Jacob Read and Isaac Lampe also impressed.
Darcy McKimmie and Jack Ross were the Blues' best as Ben Hall finished with four goals.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Bullioh controlled its home clash against Corryong from the outset to produce an 18.13 (121) to 11.7 (73) result.
Mackinley Haley-O'Neill led the way with five majors for the Bulldogs.
The ladder after round six is: Tumbarumba 20, Cudgewa 12, Bullioh 12, Federal 4, Corryong 0.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.