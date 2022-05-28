The Ovens and Murray Football League's class proved too much for Goulburn Valley on Saturday.
In their first meeting for five years, the visitors posted an 18.11 (119) to 9.10 (64) win at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.
Midfielder Joe Richards won best on ground, with fellow speedster Fletcher Carroll also excelling, while the home side struggled with power forwards Leigh Williams (five goals), Tom Boyd (three) and Alex Marklew (three).
The win capped a superb day in football with the O and M's under 18s scoring an 18-point win.
More to follow.
