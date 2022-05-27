The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ovens and Murray coach Damian Sexton calls on team to play for everyone

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:15am, first published 3:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAST CHANCE: The O and M held its final session on Wednesday night in Wangaratta, ahead of today's game. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Ovens and Murray coach Damian Sexton wants players to do the league proud in Saturday's interleague football clash against Goulburn Valley at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.