The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams kicks 15 goals in 124-point win over North

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 21 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigjh Williams kicked a career-high 15 goals against North Albury.

Yarrawonga spearhead Leigh Williams kicked a career-high 15 goals against North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.