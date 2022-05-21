Yarrawonga spearhead Leigh Williams kicked a career-high 15 goals against North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Pigeons smashed the Hoppers 25.17 (167) to 7.1 (43).
"Obviously North Albury has been under the pump, but really, a lot of the boys up the ground played pretty well," he offered.
Willie Wheeler and Mark Whiley were two of the midfielders to provide outstanding supply to the big man.
