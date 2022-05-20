Killara home targeted as family sleeps, utility stolen and torched

A family has been left shaken after thieves broke into their home and took keys before stealing and burning out a work vehicle.
Joel Maskell had been asleep in his Strickland Street home in Killara with his partner and two children when the property was targeted about 3.30am yesterday.
Keys to a 2021 Ford Ranger were accessed and the vehicle taken.
Thieves removed tools from the rear.
Firefighters were called to the top end of Prune Street in Springdale Heights about 9am after the utility was set on fire.
They spent about 10 minutes extinguishing the blaze.
Thousands of dollars worth of tools were missing.
Mr Maskell, a plumber for Wade Smith Plumbing, said the incident had left him shaken.
"You're asleep in your bed," he said.
"You think it's a safe area.
"For them to just take the tools and burn the car, it's a bit sickening."
A second vehicle is thought to have been involved.
Forensic officers attended the home yesterday to examine the scene.
Mr Maskell said the thieves had disabled a tracking system in the distinctive white utility, which had signs for the business, a canopy, and a rack to hold a ladder.
"I got a notification at 4am to say there had been a factory reset," he said.
"I thought it must have been a glitch.
"I woke up at 6am to go to work and realised the car wasn't there.
"Someone targeted the car and knew what they were doing."
Wade Smith's partner, Lucy, said the incident was "one big timewaster" for the business.
"It's all good to have insurance, but you can't insure the cost of replacing what's inside the vehicle," she said.
"That's probably what's most annoying.
"We had another guy who had his tools stolen out of his ute a few months ago.
"These guys work really hard and it impacts them.
"They're targeted for no good reason.
"It's just lucky nobody was hurt."
The tools include plumbing equipment and Makita power tools engraved with "JM", and Mr Maskell said he would now have to buy new tools.
Wodonga detectives are investigating the aggravated burglary.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
