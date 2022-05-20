The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Killara home targeted as family sleeps, utility stolen and torched

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:20am
GUTTED: Joel Maskell looks over his burnt out Ford Ranger in a rural part of Prune Street in Springdale Heights on Friday. Pictures: BLAIR THOMSON

A family has been left shaken after thieves broke into their home and took keys before stealing and burning out a work vehicle.

