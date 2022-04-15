sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta Rovers can't book their three-pronged attacking spearheads in yet, but it was a promising sign in the Good Friday win over a severely COVID-weakened Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Werribee-listed player Tom Boyd kicked five goals on debut and last year's leading goalkicker Alex Marklew booted four, while another recruit in Mackenzie Bristow took a number of marks in landing three majors in the 20.13 (133) to 13.5 (83) Good Friday win. Boyd was overlooked for his VFL club's appearance, but certainly showed he will add to the firepower the Hawks were desperately searching for, if he has an extended run. "Fingers crossed, I want to play at the highest level I can, it's a bloody good place to come back to if I'm not there (at Werribee)," the 193cm key forward offered. "I am happy with where I'm at and what I'm doing and I'll keep putting my hand up to play the best football." Former Southern Football League star Bristow kicked inaccurately, but that trio supported by long-time defender Cody Schutt, who also marked strongly in the forward line, will test most sides. Rovers greatest weakness last year was their firepower and they knew the only chance of toppling powerhouse sides, such as Wangaratta, was to match them. Of course, the COVID-struck visitors deserved the bulk of the credit after battling manfully with a severely understrength lineup, with the club forced to forfeit the reserves. However, Rovers also had six players out, albeit not for COVID, with the likes of recruit Jack Ganley to add greater strength. Unfortunately, veteran defender Tyson Hartwig is still battling a back complaint and looks no closer to returning. The home side never trailed and jumped to a 20-nil lead after only seven minutes, racing to a 46-point lead at half-time. But the youthful Raiders were out-scored by only four points in the second half with former Northern Territory rep Joshua Cheek bagging four majors. Rovers' Sam Murray had one of his finest games, with more than 30 touches. He charged out of defence in the second term and landed a torpedo in Schutt's arms, setting up a goal. The forwards looked dangerous, while Raven Jolliffe landed a superb goal, intercepting the kick-in and drilling from 40m on a tight angle. "We've got to kick straight, we missed easy ones," coach Daryn Cresswell admitted. IN OTHER NEWS: Raiders' Hayden and Dylan Clarke were terrific in the same team as younger sibling Nathan for the first time, while Jarrod Hodgkin had 34 disposals. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/ac645fea-fe05-4a56-871e-80f7b232f025.jpg/r0_275_5401_3327_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg