At least two Ovens and Murray clubs have been struck down by COVID. Albury will be without at least six automatic selections for its away game against an improving Corowa-Rutherglen on Easter Saturday. Meanwhile, The Border Mail reported on Wednesday afternoon that Wodonga Raiders would be missing three senior players for Good Friday's away match against Wangaratta Rovers. However, Raiders were forced to close the clubrooms on Thursday night in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID. "As you may be aware we have had a spike in COVID cases this week, which will impact on our ability to field all three football teams tomorrow and to mitigate the spread through our players, supporters and volunteers for all levels of men's and women's football and netball, we will not be opening the clubroom tonight," Wodonga Raiders' president Mark Johnston said in a release to members. The O and M announced just prior to the season it was adopting AFL Victoria policy which allows teams to split the four points and receive an average percentage from the round if COVID forced a game to be called off. Matches can be postponed, but the problem is where to reschedule them. Under 18s and reserves need a minimum of 14 players apiece to constitute a match, while seniors require 22. If the seniors are short, players will need to be elevated from either the under 18s or reserves, while if the latter is short, those available under 18s will be promoted. League and club officials will be hoping the already worrying situation doesn't deteriorate, albeit the clubs entered the season fully aware COVID could strike. The 2020 season was abandoned without a game being played, while last year was reduced to 13 rounds, of a possible 22-week season. OVENS AND MURRAY SENIORS Friday, April 15 Wangaratta Rovers v Wodonga Raiders WANGARATTA ROVERS B: Michael Clark, Jace McQuade, Will Nolan HB: Sam Murray, Ben Timms, Sam Carpenter C: Alex Marklew, Brodie Filo, Jack Gerrish HF: Raven Jolliffe, Jake McQueen, Cody Schutt F: Tristan Lenaz, Mackenzie Bristow, Josh Newton R: Tom Boyd, Lukas Webb, Dylan Stone Int: Joel Smith, Regan Gorman, Nic Henderson, Alex McCarthy Emer: Dylan Wilson, Elijah Amery, Sam Allen WODONGA RAIDERS B: Ned Twycross, Jake Hodgkin, Brendan Kantilla HB: Sam McKenzie, Jason Burke, Max Glass C: Connor Taylor, Dylan Clarke, Shane Munro HF: Tom Gibbs, Oscar Hills, Cooper Smith F: Joshua Cheek, Will Farrer, Mark Whitehead Nathan Clarke, Jarrod Hodgkin, Max Beattie Int: Angus Sinclair, Hayden Clarke, Jake Bradshaw, Jake Twycross Emer: Dale Cox, Joel Price, Baylee Jerram Saturday, April 16 Wodonga v Wangaratta WODONGA B: Tom Johnson, Charlie Morrison, Daniel Wortmann HB: Jacob Barber, Sam Jewell, Adam Jorgensen C: Myles Jewell, Josh Clayton, Casey Marr HF: Angus Baker, Matt Wilson, Josh Mathey F: Ethan Redcliffe, Oscar Willding, Rhys Ritchie R: Michael Driscoll, Ollie Greenhill, Alex Smout Int: Dylan Beattie, Gus Jones, Reed Jackson, Jayse Brown Emer: Noah Spiteri, Harry Kitching, Kade Mimmo WANGARATTA B: Luke Saunders, Jamie Anderson, Mark Anderson HB: Michael Bordignon, Dylan Van Berlo, Charles Stewart C: Hunter Gottschling, Jackson Clarke, Liam McVeigh HF: Daine Porter, Callum Moore, Daniel Sharrock F: Ben Reid, Michael Newton, Pat Warner Int: Fraser Ellis, Matt Hedin, Fraser Holland-Dean, Jessie Smith Emer: Lachlan Bray, Daniel Boyle, Jai Middleton Corowa-Rutherglen v Albury COROWA-RUTHERGLEN B: Max Sutch-Taylor, Kade Kuschert, Joe Hansen HB: Jy Lane, Jarryd Hatton, Jason Marks C: Ollie Struve, Cam Wilson, Jack Schilg HF: Darcy Melksham, Callum Spencer, Jarred Lane F: Bill Hansen, Kaelan Bradtke, Hayden Filliponi R: Will Robinson, Matt Grantham, Damien Wilson Int: Charlie Nastasi, Bailey Pirnag, Adam Romey, Cody Howard Emer: Daniel Saunders, Mak Lavis, Matt Wilson ALBURY B: Will Blomeley, Lachie Taylor-Nugent, Jake Page HB: Will Unthank, Lucas Conlan, Mitch Scott C: Jake Gaynor, Fletcher Carroll, Jeff Garlett HF: Jacob Conlan, Brydan Hodgson, Brayden McMenamin F: Alex Jones, Riley Bice, Michael Duncan R: Ben Kelly, Jessy Wilson, Zach Bye Int: Isaac McGrath, Zach Sears, Jacob Brunner, Oscar Hayes Emer: Jamison Scott, Max Bruton, Harry Cameron Sunday, April 17 Myrtleford v North Albury MYRTLEFORD B: Austin Wickes, Ryan Crisp, Daniel Roche HB: Simon Curtis, Brady Sharp, Hugh Wales C: Brody Ricardi, Kurt Aylett, Matt Dussin HF: Elijah Wales, Ryley Sharp, Murray Waite F: Liam Byrne, Matt Munro, Declan Bren R: Callum Crisp, Mitch Dalbosco, Sam Martyn Int: Josh Muraca, Ben Paul, Riley O'Shea, Lachlan Hourigan Eme: Kane Michelini, Will McKerral, Ryley Bouker NORTH ALBURY B: Will Maclean, Hayden Cooper, Grady Nigsch HB: Fletcher Ramage, Sam Azzi, Ryan Polkinghorne C: Riley Smith, Tim Broomhead, Archer Gardiner HF: Jesse Kennett, Carter Norman, Jack King F: Flynn Gardiner, Callum Pattinson, Jack King R: Jackson Casey, George Godde, Clay Moscher-Thomas Int: Joel Roberson, Tom Sharp, Mitch Eyers, Isaac Campbell Eme: Jackson Carey, Luke Boothey, Connor Bradbury Yarrawonga v Lavington YARRAWONGA B: Not named, Logan Morey, Nick Fothergill HB: Harry Wheeler, Leigh Masters, Jye Cross C: Ryan Bruce, Michael Gibbons, Bailey Frauenfelder HF: Connor Griffiths, Kayden Sharp, Tim Lawrence F: Ryan Einsporn, Brandon Symes, Jack Forge R: Not named, Beau Seymour, Willie Wheeler Int: Not named, Jackson Meade Eme: Brayden Coburn, Jordan Urquhart, Tyler Lovell LAVINGTON B: Drew Beavan, Jack Harland, Chris Annett HB: Aidan Cook, Adam Butler, Ben Ashley-Cooper C: Sam Hopper, Jake O'Brien, Darcy Hennessy HF: Clayton Marsh, Brant Dickson, Myles Aalbers F: Shaun Driscoll, Jack Driscoll, Darcy Smith R: Tim Hanna, Tom Hargreave, Jack Kirley Int: Corby Robertson, Luke Garland, Jesse Hart, Bill Glanvill Eme: Charlie Sanson, James Oeser, Nick Brennan

