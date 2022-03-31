sport, australian-rules-football,

The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League has adopted AFL Victoria policy that would allow teams to split the four points and receive an average percentage from the round, if COVID forced the game to be called off. "Let's say Corowa-Rutherglen, for example, has 15 players that are isolating, which is highly unlikely, but that game would then be significantly impacted and it would split the points with the other team it was going to play and the percentage they receive would be averaged across the other four games played," O and M general manager Craig Millar suggested. A number of clubs privately expressed earlier in the pre-season they were eagerly awaiting to hear from football officials what the COVID plans were. However, the O and M was awaiting more details from AFL Victoria. "When AFL Victoria released its COVID by-laws we held a special general meeting with our clubs and it was unanimously agreed to adopt those by-laws, which reflected the current environment in the event that we had a game or games impacted by COVID," Millar declared. Millar has spoken with all 10 clubs in recent times and the general consensus is that only a handful of people within a number of clubs are currently COVID positive and therefore isolating. Officials will be desperate that remains the case throughout the year after last year's competition was reduced to just 13 of the possible 22 weekends, while 2020 was abandoned without any games. However, it's generally accepted cases have the potential to rise in winter, so the prospect of impacted games is realistic through June, July and August. Matches can be postponed, but the problem is where to fit them into the schedule, although the two split rounds is an option. The game's laws allow for under 18 and reserve grade games to be played with a minimum of 14 players apiece, so with the 22 now needed for seniors, a club would need 50 players. IN OTHER NEWS: Some clubs have struggled though with low numbers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/7e5a5a97-8685-48b4-aa74-cb60fa2b7a72.jpg/r0_109_2146_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg