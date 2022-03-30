news, health,

Albury Wodonga Health says up to 50 more hospital beds are needed to keep up with a "continued, unprecedented demand for emergency and inpatient care", which saw another Code Yellow declared at the health service this month. Just a week after the last one was lifted, Albury Wodonga Health enacted a second Code Yellow on Monday morning to manage around 200 hospital presentations per day. Albury Wodonga Health interim chief executive Janet Chapman said the presentations were higher than pre-pandemic levels and beyond levels previously seen at the hospital. "Before the pandemic we would see on average 160 to 180 presentations to our emergency departments," she said. "In what seems to be a new normal we're seeing well over 200 a day, so we think it's a number of factors and we are anticipating that this will continue. "On top of that a significant number of people coming to our EDs need to be admitted, they're unwell and they need to be admitted to a hospital bed, so that's putting significant pressure on our normal business activities and we called a Code Yellow so that we can make some different decisions." The first Code Yellow this month went for six days after emergency departments were inundated with those unwell from the Victorian long weekend, but it is unclear how long the current declaration will be in place. Ms Chapman said the hospital could do with up to 50 extra beds on any given day, but stopped short of saying the Code Yellow meant Albury Wodonga Health was in crisis. "We are working in an environment that is beyond our ability to cope with our normal way of working," she said. Ms Chapman hoped the $20 million promised for a Border hospital in the Federal budget could be used to address "critical issues" of additional beds and theatres. "We have not yet got a lot of information about how that $20 million that that Federal Government has announced will be applied," she said. "So we look forward to working with the Federal Government on the application of those funds." AWH acknowledged a rising number of code yellow days during its last annual general meeting. Ms Chapman said the health service believed the increase was largely due to patients delaying care during the Border's COVID outbreak in December and January. "Also people are now out and about again, so that exposure to all kinds of things - influenza, colds - those sorts of things, is increasing," she said. "And of course there's an increased risk, traffic accidents, sporting injuries, all of those things are going up." Ms Chapman said surge was consistent with a state-wide trend, but moved to reassure the community they could and should still access care at the hospital. "But be aware that there may be some delays in coming through Emergency Department, particularly if you're presentation is perhaps not as acute as some others" she said. "And the way in which we deliver that care might be slightly different; it might be, as I said, through a different model, such as virtual care or from a different part of our organisation or even from a partner." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/c7702a28-a952-4cb7-8c80-0f0ea5b11eb6.jpg/r0_238_3957_2474_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg