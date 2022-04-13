sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga Raiders have become the first club to be hit hard by COVID during the season, ahead of Good Friday's clash against Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Raiders will be without three players. "Brothers Brad and Charlie St John have COVID, along with Cooper Daly," coach Marc Almond offered. Raiders were struck down over the off-season, with Almond himself unable to take the club's first session after Christmas as he recovered after picking up COVID while in Port Douglas. Around eight players were missing at one stage as they either had COVID or were in isolation as close contacts. It would be naive to think COVID won't play a role this season, although all clubs and the league will be praying it has a minimal impact after last year was reduced to 13 rounds, while 2020 was abandoned without a game. Raiders produced a terrific first half against top three contenders Yarrawonga last week, trailing by only five points, before the classy visitors produced an 11-goal second half to win by 62 points. "We played the way we wanted to play for large parts of the game, but probably their experience and bigger bodies won out in the end," Almond admitted. Raiders will be one of the league's youngest clubs, boasting an average age of 23 against the Pigeons. They face a Rovers' outfit which is already desperate for a win after losses to Myrtleford (three points) and Wangaratta (121 points). "Knowing 'Crezza' (Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell) and the way he trains them up, it will be a big game, they won't want to be zip and three," Almond suggested. IN OTHER NEWS: Rovers will host the match from 2pm.

