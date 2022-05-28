It was hard work, but the Albury-Wodonga Steamers continue to move in the right direction after a tight win over CSU on Saturday.
The Steamers improved their season record to three wins and three losses after a 25-17 win at Beres Ellwood Oval.
Coach James Kora thought his team did enough to secure an important five points.
"It was a case of who could hold onto the ball for the longest," Kora said.
"That is really what it came down to as both teams play similar games - go wide, hold the ball and open things up.
"It looked like an identical game plan so it was all about who could hold and ball the longest and who was the fittest."
Harry Goggins was strong, while Tully MacPherson-Peacock impressed after moving to five-eighth.
The win moves Albury to fourth, but only three points separates four teams.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
