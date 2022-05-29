The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Joe Richards wins best on ground in Ovens and Murray win over GV

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 29 2022 - 3:09am, first published 12:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MASTERCLASS: Joe Richards dazzled the crowd on Saturday with another five-star display. His pace and ball use consistently hurt the Goulburn Valley. Picture: MARK JESSER

Hail 'The Little Master' II from the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.