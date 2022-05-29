Hail 'The Little Master' II from the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Wangaratta's Joe Richards is channeling the original 'Little Master' - former Yarrawonga star Craig Ednie - after enhancing his already blossoming reputation by winning the AFL Victoria Medal in Saturday's 55-point win over Goulburn Valley on Saturday.
There is no greater comparison for a smaller player in the O and M over the past 20 years.
Ednie won three premierships with his beloved Pigeons, five best and fairests, a league Morris Medal and was voted in the Team of the Past 25 Years (1993-2018).
At 172cms and 71kgs, the former Richmond player dazzled at both club and rep level with his skill, kicking one of the great grand final goals near the grandstand at Lavington Sportsground in 2010.
Ednie was also able to absorb enormous punishment.
At 175cms and 74kgs, Richards is quicker than Ednie and is also incredibly strong for his size, pullling off one of the tackles of last season in stopping the much bigger Alex Marklew in the Wangaratta derby, which was the league's best home and away game of the past 10 years.
Richards tormented the GV at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve, bursting away from the centre bounce to start the final quarter and sending the ball forward, where Leigh Williams nabbed an outstanding pack mark.
"That (number) nine was fantastic,' GV coach Paul Newman praised.
Richards, who finished runner-up to team-mate Callum Moore in last year's Morris Medal, is still only 22 and is contracted to the Pies for another two years.
'I'm very happy at 'Wang', that's not to say I wouldn't love to be on an AFL list," he admitted.
Richards pipped ruck Isaac Muller for best on ground.
"I said to Harry Wheeler on the bench, Joe Richards is one of the best players I've ever played with and I've played with some handy players," he revealed.
Surprisingly it was the 25-year-old's interleague debut.
"When I was coaching North Albury in 2018 and 2019, it was an opportunity to give other fellas a go and I wasn't playing as good a footy back then either," he offered.
Muller has been sensational for Wodonga Raiders over the past two years and he carried that form into the next level.
"I'm certainly enjoying my footy a lot more, I had expectations on myself, but now I just take it as it comes, I play with more freedom and I'm playing more consistently," he explained.
"I'd play (rep football) every year if I was selected, it's fantastic to represent the league, they're a bunch of super talented fellas and hopefully I earn a little bit of respect from my regular opponents."
And no O and M player has improved as much as Riley Bice in the past two years.
Bice finished runner-up to Albury co-coach and ex-AFL player Anthony Miles in the best and fairest and he's taken his game to another level.
The 21-year-old kicked four goals on debut for the Tigers against Myrtleford at club level and also starred in his first rep game.
Bice was a talented teen, although lightly built, and while he's certainly grown, he's no hulking giant, but a terrific piece of play in the third quarter when he attacked the ball in the centre, leading to a Jacob Conlan mark, highlighted his rise.
"The extra weight has certainly helped, it's just natural growth, I don't get in the gym (laughs)."
