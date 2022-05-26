Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash at Wangaratta

Police are investigating a two-car crash in Wangaratta that left a woman in hospital.
Emergency workers were called to Greta Road, near Clarke's Lane, about 6.30pm on Thursday.
An 18-year-old male driver from Wangaratta was travelling north on Greta Road when his car hit an oncoming vehicle.
A 63-year-old Mudgegonga woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Wangaratta hospital.
Police are awaiting blood test results and are examining whether speed or vehicle condition played a role.
"With the changing of the seasons it's a good time to assess your tyres for roadworthiness, given the wet roads during the winter months" Acting Sergeant Colin Boyle said.
"We urge people to consider both your vehicle roadworthiness and driving to the road conditions.
"The Wangaratta highway patrol will be targeting vehicle roadworthiness in the month of june, in line with the snow season."
Police are seeking witnesses to Thursday night's collison and urge anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
