Beechworth continues to ascend in the TDNA's A-grade competition following its fifth win of the season.
The Bushrangers' narrow three-goal victory against Dederang Mt Beauty on Saturday sees them hold fourth spot on the ladder, following a strong display on court by Rachel Cavallin, Sarah Robinson and Emma Stevens.
While coach Bailey Lang admitted it took some time to warm up off the back of the bye, she's impressed with how her group has approached this season so far.
"We're all pleasantly surprised and we've been working pretty hard," Lang said.
"I think we lost our momentum a bit with the bye. Hopefully next week we'll be back in our groove and it will be a bit more polished."
Lang admitted it's shaping up as a tough four weeks ahead for the Bushrangers.
"It's going to be a really hard month for us playing Tallangatta, Yack, Thurgoona and Chiltern," she said.
The Hawks, Swans, Roos, Blues and Hoppers were also winners.
