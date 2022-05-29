Howlong had extra incentive during its victory against Brock-Burrum on Saturday, with both sides donning odd socks for a special cause.
Held annually in memory of late Howlong netballer Aimee Koehler, the Odd Socks Day aims to raise money for Headspace Albury Wodonga.
With around $5000 in funds obtained this year, the clubs footballers and netballers also had the opportunity to hear from Aimee's mum Leanne before the senior matches commenced.
"We listened to Leanne about the importance of asking for help and that it's ok not to be ok, and as a club and a community there's people around to support you if you're struggling," Howlong coach Emma Pargeter said.
"The round means a lot to a lot of people at Howlong.
"It's getting bigger and bigger every year and we're grateful for everyone's support.
"Brock-Burrum were great and they made some really generous donations."
The first quarter helped set the Spiders up for success in the 53-26 win, with Kirby McDonald playing a pivotal role in centre.
"She just provides so much for us in both defence and attack," Pargeter said.
"She just ran all day and did a great job."
Howlong sits fourth on the ladder following six wins and two losses so far this season.
In other round eight Hume netball matches, Lockhart upset Billabong Crows 53-47.
Osborne comfortably downed Henty, the Lions defeated the Giants, Jindera accounted for Murray Magpies and Holbrook was too strong for CDHBU.
