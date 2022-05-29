The Border Mail
Howlong defeat Brock-Burrum in club's Odd Socks fundraiser round

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 29 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:53am
TRIBUTE: Howlong's Marney Gorman in action against Brock-Burrum on Saturday for Odd Socks Day in memory of late netballer Aimee Koehler. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Howlong had extra incentive during its victory against Brock-Burrum on Saturday, with both sides donning odd socks for a special cause.

