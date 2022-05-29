The Ovens and Murray's class, pace and power forwards destroyed Goulburn Valley as interleague football returned after a three-year absence on Saturday.
The GV had the better of the first 15 minutes, but once the visitors grabbed the lead shortly after they never looked like losing in racking up an 18.11 (129) to 9.10 (64) win in front of a crowd around 750 at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.
"We had a really good balance with some really good leaders, experienced campaigners, and young blokes playing their first game," coach Damian Sexton explained.
The GV pounced on a turnover to kick the first goal after six minutes, but when best on ground Joe Richards set the pattern with a neat pass to Leigh Williams, the visitors were away.
The home side landed the best goal of the first half when Kaine Herbert roved the pack superbly late in the second stanza, but still trailed by 19 points at the break.
The GV had moved AFL Victoria Country defender Lachie Smith forward just prior to half-time and in a third quarter goal fest, it almost became a battle of the O and M v Smith.
He kicked the team's four goals, including two tremendous marks, but didn't have enough support as the visitors rattled on six majors for a 34-point margin at three-quarter time.
Late in that term, Smith had kicked the last two goals to give his team an outside chance, but with the ball loose on the 50m arc, Alex Marklew simply wanted it more and burst through to nail a superb running shot.
The contest was over as the O and M drilled another six goals to one.
The GV couldn't handle forwards Williams (five goals), Marklew and Tom Boyd (three apiece), while the speed of Richards, Fletcher Carroll, Riley Bice, co-captain Michael Duncan and Max Beattie also proved dangerous.
"We're a pretty young side (the average age was 25), so we wanted to use our strength and get the ball in long to big (195cm) 'Leroy' (Williams)," Duncan suggested.
The team's ball use was exhilarating.
"As the game went on, our speed started to have an impact, Joey Richards' clearances from the stoppages (were outstanding), but you've got to remember (co-captain) Harry Wheeler and Cam Wilson were busting their backsides in close," Sexton offered.
Ruck Isaac Muller and on-baller Jake McQueen joined defenders Dylan Van Berlo and Cody Schutt in the best.
"We thought a strength might have been keeping the ball in our forward half for longer, but we weren't able to," coach Paul Newman said.
