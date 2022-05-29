The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ovens and Murray's pace and power dominates Goulburn Valley

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 29 2022 - 4:54am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRASH LANDING: O and M's Cam Wilson lands on his Goulburn Valley opponent in Saturday's interleague match. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Ovens and Murray's class, pace and power forwards destroyed Goulburn Valley as interleague football returned after a three-year absence on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.