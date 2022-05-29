The Murray Bushrangers paid the price for a slow start against Gippsland Power in junior rep football on Sunday.
The competition leaders blasted six goals to two in the opening quarter and nailed more early in the second to post an impressive 14.9 (93) to 10.13 (73) win at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval.
It was the Bushies' first game in 28 days since toppling Greater Western Victoria in Bendigo on May 1, so that might have had an impact on the sluggish start, although the home team showed tremendous grit to fight back to within two goals with just five minutes left.
The home team also had a unique preparation with coach Mark Brown and assistant Leon Higgins ruled out though Covid, with another assistant in Jason Wells, who coached the Goulburn Valley under 18s against the Ovens and Murray on Saturday, taking control.
"They transitioned the ball from half-back really well, they linked up well early, so for the first quarter and a half, they had it on their terms, put on six goals in the first quarter and the first couple in the second which put us behind the eight ball," he suggested.
Joeve Cooper, the son of former Wodonga star Brenton from the mid-1990s, kicked three goals, while Caleb Mitchell and Ewan Mackinlay booted two apiece.
The Bushies had a host of top players, including back pocket Tyler Norton and midfielders Nic Quigg and Noah Bradshaw, but Yarrawonga's Mitchell was the standout.
"He's having a fantastic year," Wells offered.
"We're hoping he gets an opportunity at AFL level at some stage, he's really good overhead, a good ball user and works really hard."
Despite the coaching disruption and lack of a game in the past month, the Bushies were determined to gain some revenge against the Power, which hammered them in the opening round.
The majority of players were backing up from that game, although the classy Ollie Hollands, Jedd Longmire and Tom Gorman were unavailable with school playing commitments.
It was also one of the last chances to field a full squad for the next six weeks with national rep games starting.
