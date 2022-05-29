Brendan Ross was just seven-years-old when he shot his first deer hunting with his father, who is a life member of the archery club on Urana Road.
His own son, Jackson, 4, has followed in his father's footsteps keeping the tradition alive after being the only father/son life member in the club's history.
A celebration was held over the weekend with bows and arrows in tribute to 50 years on the Border.
Shooting enthusiasts from near and far came for the evening of speeches, freshly caught meat and camping to contribute to Twin City Bowmen's success throughout the years.
The reunion welcomed members new and old to remember, reflect and revisit where it all began.
Based at Jindera Gap, the family oriented club founded in 1972 is still going strong with three generations of club members.
Life member Tag Ross said it all began with a tin shed and a few members.
"I've been here since 1984; the change from those days to now has been unbelievable," he said.
"We have power, town water, hot showers and working toilets, and if you go to any other town, you won't get that.
"We're the oldest freestanding club in Australia. Over the years, we have produced some top shooters, three state title holders and one went to the Commonwealth Games."
Club president Brendan Ross said the reunion turned out better than expected.
"It was a great night and a huge achievement from everyone involved," Mr Ross said. "It's a sport you can do until you're 80-years-old.
"It's a credit to the members over the years for the success of our small independent club."
Members as young as four can join the club and shoot targets through various courses run by professionals.
Zachary Aldred was nominated for young achiever of the year in 2021 for his efforts at the club.
Mr Aldred remains the current dual indoor and outdoor world champion.
"There are many endless opportunities with archery," Mr Ross said.
"Kids as young as my Jackson are learning to shoot. It's special to see them start where I did."
The not-for-profit organisation welcomes anyone along for a shoot, with bows to suit every level.
"Some members come to shoot professionally, others do it for some friendly competition, and many do it to get meat on the table," he said.
"Nothing goes to waste, and we only shoot what is allowed in Australia."
They meet on the first and third Sunday of each month.
"Come on down, it's a great way to get involved, we are all like family," Mr Ross said.
For more information on getting involved, reach out to the team here
