The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Twin City Bowmen hits the target and celebrates 50-years on the Border with a feast under the stars

SE
By Sophie Else
May 29 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TARGET: Lily Art, 12, Brendan Ross and Zoran Art take aim to shoot. Picture: ASH SMITH

Brendan Ross was just seven-years-old when he shot his first deer hunting with his father, who is a life member of the archery club on Urana Road.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.