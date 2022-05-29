The Border Mail

Ruben Shuker scores for a sixth straight game to take Murray United's under-18s to victory

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 29 2022 - 9:00pm
DETERMINED: William Hale gave it his all for Murray United in their under-14s clash yesterday. Picture: ASH SMITH

Ruben Shuker's phenomenal goal-scoring run continued as he found the back of the net in a hard-fought 1-0 away win for Murray United's under-18s against Essendon Royals yesterday.

