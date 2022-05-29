Ruben Shuker's phenomenal goal-scoring run continued as he found the back of the net in a hard-fought 1-0 away win for Murray United's under-18s against Essendon Royals yesterday.
The young gun has now netted goals in six straight matches as his side banked another three points.
Despite Essendon creating better chances in the first half, Murray came out of half-time firing and put on a great display of football to score the only goal of the game.
It was a tough day for the club's under-14s, who fell 6-0 to South Melbourne.
Murray's back four were impressive and absorbed continual attack, with strong performances by Austin May, Oliver Colombera, Sam Scalzo and Xavier Medway.
Strong leadership from captain Pattako Buakaeo and Tai Frazer was complemented by a dominant centre effort from Angus Morgan.
Murray's under-16s postponed its fixture against Kingston City due to high amount of COVID cases and illness within the team.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
