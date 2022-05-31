Ellie Cooper has made a seamless transition into the Ovens and Murray netball competition this season, with the Saints' midcourter bringing plenty of experience with her.
Growing up in Port Lincoln in South Australia, Cooper was selected in the state's under-17s side as a junior.
"It was pretty amazing," Cooper said.
"It was kind of what kick-started my love of playing at a higher level."
Fate has now led the 23-year-old to Myrtleford alongside her partner Murray Waite, after the pair met at university in South Australia.
Having also played netball in Adelaide, Cooper has noticed some key differences since joining the O and M.
"It's a lot more physical than what I experienced in Adelaide," she said.
"In the Ovens and Murray you're representing your town and the people and supporters are very passionate, where as in the city you're playing for a club, but not representing a town as such.
"It's a very high standard and it's been good to push myself."
Cooper recently had the opportunity to don Ovens and Murray colours after selection in the interleague side which took on the Goulburn Valley on the weekend.
"Representing the league was an achievement and I obviously wanted to try and do my best for the team and the league," she said.
"It was great just getting to know the girls from other teams and they were all so lovely and welcoming.
"It's obviously a bit daunting going into a team where girls already know each other and have played in that interleague team before.
"Coming in as a bit of an outsider, Georgie (Bruce) and the girls were so welcoming.
"Everyone at Myrtleford has also made an effort to make us feel so welcomed."
After seven rounds, the Saints currently sit in eighth spot after two wins and have recently welcomed back star midcourter Saige Broz into the side.
Having a new-look line-up this season, Cooper said they're starting to find their combinations on court.
"We haven't really had the results we were after in the first few rounds but we have a whole completely new team and we're starting to find our feet and gel," she said.
"I think in the last few games that's really shown."
Myrtleford is now preparing to go head-to-head with Wodonga Raiders when the Ovens and Murray competition resumes this weekend.
In other upcoming matches, Wangaratta hosts Lavington, Albury play Yarrawonga, North Albury meet Wangaratta Rovers and Corowa-Rutherglen clash with Wodonga.
