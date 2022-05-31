The Border Mail
Ellie Cooper settling into Ovens and Murray League with Myrtleford

By Georgia Smith
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:01am
FINDING HER FEET: South Australian recruit Ellie Cooper in action for the Ovens and Murray League against the Goulburn Valley League on the weekend, in what is the 23-year-old's first season with Myrtleford. Picture: MARK JESSER

Ellie Cooper has made a seamless transition into the Ovens and Murray netball competition this season, with the Saints' midcourter bringing plenty of experience with her.

Sports Journalist

