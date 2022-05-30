No under-par rounds were recorded as golfers faced horrible conditions for the PGA Associate Pro-Am event at Thurgoona Country Club Resort on Monday.
Sandhurst's Christopher Horne took out the tournament, worth more than $5000, with an even-par 72.
Jack Harrison was second at one-over, while Tim Walker was outright third with a three-over par 75.
Sheradyn Johnson was the leading female in the field at plus six in a tie for eighth.
Yarrawonga's Dale Crothers was the pick of the region's entrants with a round of 79 to share 12th, while Baxter Droop fired a 12-over 84, which left him tied 29th.
Thurgoona's Luke Porritt shot nine-over to finish in a tie for 20th and his clubmate Bryan Filliponi was ranked 36th with a round of 88.
"Weather definitely wasn't on our side, but the staff did an amazing job presenting the course so we could get the tournament done," PGA membership manager Luke Bower said.
"We'll be back next year."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
