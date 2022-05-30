An undermanned Wombats toiled early but were no match for Wodonga in their division one men's clash at Wodonga Hockey Centre on Sunday.
Scores were locked at 0-0 at quarter-time, but without any bench, Wombats tired quickly as Wodonga ran away with a 7-0 victory.
Seth Albon and Dave McQuilton starred for Wodonga as Ethan Albon, Josh Pritchard and Brayden Mulrooney hit the scoreboard, while EJ Semple and Nicho Kilby were Wombats' best.
Wombats' division three goalkeeper Daryl Rowe also impressed after stepping up to the top grade.
Falcons were no match for a buoyant Magpies side, who finished 3-1 winners at Albury Hockey Centre.
A breakaway goal by Daniel Corby put Magpies on the board, followed by an early goal from Hamish Morrison in the second quarter.
Falcons' Brandon Kellam, Michael McInerney and Shaun Groch kept the pressure on Magpies in the first half, but their forwards were unable to capitalise.
An early goal in the third quarter from Noah Jones extended Magpies' lead to 3-0 and strong efforts from William and Hamish Morrison helped cement the win.
Groch opened Falcons' account with four minutes left, but it was too little, too late.
United continued its strong run of form with a 6-0 triumph over Norths.
Meanwhile, it was a tough weekend at the office for the Spitfires women in their Capital League double-header against University of Canberra at Albury Hockey Centre.
The Spitfires fell 5-1 on Saturday and 2-0 on Sunday.
