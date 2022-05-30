The Border Mail
Finalists emerge after Albury's North East Zone Association Championships

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 30 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:55am
ON TARGET: Ovens and Murray's Christine Oguche lines up the shot against Albury during the under-17 clash at Albury's J.C King Park on Sunday for the North East Zone Association Championships. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

The Ovens and Murray's under-17s may have come out on top against Albury in the North East Zone Association Championships final at J.C King Park on Sunday, but both sides have booked a ticket to Melbourne to compete against the state's best.

