Thurgoona Country Club Resort to host 120, including 41 PGA Associates

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 27 2022 - 5:16am, first published 4:44am
HOME SWEET HOME: Thurgoona Country Club Resort's Bryan Filliponi will join club-mate Luke Porritt in playing a big event. Picture: MARK JESSER

Thurgoona Country Club Resort will host one of its biggest golf events on Monday, since Covid struck.

