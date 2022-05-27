Thurgoona Country Club Resort will host one of its biggest golf events on Monday, since Covid struck.
The PGA Associates, who were previously referred to as trainees, will host a tournament worth more than $5000.
"Playing at home naturally doesn't mean you will win it, but it provides the opportunity to showcase the course and the club," Thurgoona's Luke Porritt said.
He joins club-mate Bryan Filliponi in the field, which features 41 associates and 80 amateurs.
"The members pathway program has the playing component, but, ultimately, they come out as PGA members, which means they have a range of avenues where they can service the industry," PGA membership manager Luke Bower suggested.
"That could be a director of golf, golf coaches, head contracting positions, teaching or playing professionals, or they can have management roles."
It's a shotgun start from 10.30am, with the forecast of a 95 per cent chance of rain, up to 25mms.
