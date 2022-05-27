Goulburn Valley coach Paul Newman has admitted the league can't match the big names in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
While both teams have a host of big names unavailable for Saturday's interleague clash, including former GWS defender Sam Reid (GV) and O and M Morris medallist Callum Moore, the latter certainly dominated the publicity stakes over summer with a host of profile signings, including Yarrawonga's ex-Carlton small forward Michael Gibbons.
"We don't have the top echelon of players that the Ovens and Murray have," Newman remarked.
Despite that, the home league has a stack of class, particularly in defence with Ben Reid, Jack Hutchins and Lachie Smith, while Chris Nield leads the goalkicking with 28 after seven games.
Newman also adopted a different selection format.
"Rather than the commitment of naming a large squad, I wanted to give a commitment to the guys by putting them in the team."
