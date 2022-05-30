Murray Bushrangers' senior players hope to continue the club's recent success at the draft table on Wednesday.
Four prospects from the NAB League club have nominated for the AFL mid-season draft.
Advertisement
Developing talls Ryan Eyers, Toby Murray and Fletcher Hart, along with classy half-back Tyler Norton are among more than 200 players from across the country to put their names forward.
Corowa-Rutherglen junior Eyers has been redeployed as a key back this season after predominantly playing ruck and forward.
He'll have to wait and see if he's done enough to catch the eye of recruiters.
"The clubs don't let on a lot, but I'd love it if my name got read out," Eyers said.
"It would be great to get the opportunity, but it's not the be all and end all. There's lots of opportunities down the road to get to the level.
"The last two years have been pretty hard to string a few games together. So it's been good this year."
If he's overlooked on Wednesday night, Eyers has plenty left to play for. The 197-centimetre prospect has been selected in the Allies squad for a third straight year to contest the national championships, but he's yet to play a game at that level due to COVID.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Bushrangers coach Mark Brown said he was unsure how clubs would approach this year's draft given there's been more football played.
"The thing about the mid-season draft when we look at our 19s, because they're a tall, developing squad, the November draft is just as important," he added.
"Obviously their 17th year was wrecked and completely written off (by COVID) and their 18th year was fits and starts and got cancelled, so this is their first full year in a NAB League program and it often takes that entire time for developing talls to show their wares.
"While we're really hopeful that Wednesday's draft will see one of our boys' names called out, we're just as conscious that if they continue to play good footy and develop, they're just as good a chance to be called out in the November draft."
Albury's Mat Walker (North Melbourne), Lavington flag star Shaun Mannagh (Werribee), Yarrawonga's Finn O'Dwyer (Williamstown), North Albury product Tylar Young (Richmond) and Rovers duo Nathan Cooper (Werribee) and Charlie Thompson (Coburg) are among the region's VFL-listed players nominated.
Advertisement
Former Richmond defender Ryan Garthwaite (South Adelaide) and Lavington junior Euriah Hollard (Geelong Falcons) will also try their luck.
"My manager told me to nominate because you never know if something happens, so I put my name forward," Garthwaite said.
"If something happens, it does."
The draft will be broadcast on the AFL's website and app from 6.30pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.