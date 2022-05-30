Flag fancy Chiltern has signed disgruntled Wodonga utility Rhys Ritchie.
In an unexpected bonus Ritchie was cleared late last week and was rushed into the Swans' line-up on the weekend against Thurgoona.
Ritchie played the first four rounds in the seniors before being dropped to the reserves in round five.
Chiltern coach Luke Brookes said he was able to lure Ritchie to the club after playing cricket for Barnawartha-Chiltern with his two sons.
"Rhys was just after a bit of a change after spending all his career so far at Martin Park," Brookes said.
"He was just looking for a bit more of a relaxed atmosphere and getting away from the professionalism of the O&M.
"I had a bit of a previous connection with Rhys because he plays cricket out at Barnawartha-Chiltern with my two boys.
"I think he is a ripping bloke who will complement our existing playing group.
"I would like to thank Wodonga for clearing Rhys when they could have easily played hardball and forced him to stay at the club."
Brookes said Ritchie's versatility was one of his biggest assets and that he could play a variety of positions including midfield and key forward.
"Rhys is 188cm and can kick both sides of his body," he said.
"On the weekend he started in the midfield and rotated across half-forward.
"Then in the second-half he played centre half-forward.
"Rhys injects a bit of leg speed and with our ball winners will top us off nicely.
"So I think he will be huge for us - a young bloke with some serious leg speed who can almost play any position on the ground."
In a further bonus Caleb Boxall (knee) and Danyl Woods (Achilles) have recently returned to the training track.
Boxall played reserves on the weekend while Woods is also expected to make his return through the reserves in the coming weeks.
