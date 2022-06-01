Amelia Hassett is taking confidence into the Bandits' clash against Sutherland this weekend following back-to-back wins last round.
It boosted the women's side to second on the ladder, but the Sharks sit just behind them.
"They're going to be tough because they're in the top three, so it will be a hard game for us but we just need to win to be above them on the ladder," Hassett said.
The young guard believes the Bandits still have more to give.
"With more players expected to come in, when our full team is here I think we'll definitely improve," she said.
Coach Matt Paps agreed despite the strong start, the Bandits are still building their structures.
"A lot of the first half of the season is really about worrying about ourselves," Paps said.
"We're just trying to get better at what we're doing and we can adjust that as the season goes."
Jade McCowan is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.
