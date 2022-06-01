Bandits' coach Haydn Kirkwood said the men's side is on the hunt for its final piece following the departure of Branden Jenkins from the club.
With the guard from Chicago relocating from the border to South Australia, the side is now looking to bring another player into the roster mid-season.
Jenkins helped lead the Bandits to victory against Inner West Bulls in round five with a match winning three-point shot in the dying seconds of the final term.
"Now it's just about regrouping and going back to the recruiting table and looking for that final piece," Kirkwood said.
"We have a lot of key players that can fit into that role.
"That was my aim, to have multiple players being able to interchange."
New recruit Hamish Warden is settling in well to the side since his arrival from the Swiss Basketball League.
"Hamish has really done well and everything I expected from him from the scouting we did of him over in Europe," Kirkwood said.
"He's settled in excellently."
The Bandits are coming off the back of a tough double-header weekend after falling to Newcastle and Maitland in what was their longest road trip for the season.
"The first road trip against Newcastle wasn't ideal," Kirkwood said.
"They blew us out of the water in the first quarter and we managed to claw it back a little bit.
"On Sunday the boys bounced back and it came down to the wire.
"That's what we love about basketball, to have those opportunities to have those last minute shots."
The club returns to the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre this weekend to take on Sutherland.
With the Sharks sitting in fifth spot on the ladder and the Bandits currently ranked seventh in the NBL1 East men's competition, Kirkwood admitted it's a game the side doesn't want to let slip through its fingers.
"This weekend against Sutherland we want to really make a strong effort back here at home," Kirkwood said.
"Once again defence is key, limiting them to their lowest score is really what we're focusing on.
"They're probably in the same position where they started out strong and they're on a bit of a slide as well.
"Mid-table there's a lot of teams vying for that, anywhere from five through to nine.
"We'd like to go into the long weekend break with a win and consolidate after that."
The men will take to the Albury court at 7pm on Saturday, following the women's clash at 5pm.
