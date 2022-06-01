The Border Mail

Bandits' men looking to bounce back against Sutherland for home game

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MOVE: Bandits' men's coach Haydn Kirkwood is looking to bring another player into the Bandits' roster this season following the departure of US import Branden Jenkins (pictured) from the club. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Bandits' coach Haydn Kirkwood said the men's side is on the hunt for its final piece following the departure of Branden Jenkins from the club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.