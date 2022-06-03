The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Murray Bushrangers to face Tasmania without 10 key players due to injury and other football commitments

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 3 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVEWIRE: Darcy Wilson dishes off a handball for Murray Bushrangers against leaders Gippsland Power at Norm Minns Oval last weekend. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Murray Bushrangers' depth will face its biggest test of the season with 10 players missing from its best line-up to face Tasmania at Cragieburn on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.