Murray Bushrangers' depth will face its biggest test of the season with 10 players missing from its best line-up to face Tasmania at Cragieburn on Saturday.
Tyler Norton (ankle), Max Clohesy (concussion), Xavier Laverty (foot) Brayden George (knee) and Levi Young have all been ruled out with injury.
Advertisement
Ruckman Toby Murray has been selected for Collingwood's VFL side, while Boston Dowling (Trinity Grammar), Oliver Hollands (Geelong Grammar), Tom Gorman (Xavier College) and Jedd Longmire (Assumption College) all have school football commitments.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Victory for the Bushrangers will see them leapfrog Tasmania into the top four.
The selected team is as follows: B: Foster Gardiner, Jesse Hart, Matteo Allen; HB: Max Byrne, Ryan Eyers, Connor O'Sullivan; C: Caleb Mitchell, Noah Bradshaw, Thomas Cappellari; HF: Ashtyn Atkinson, Caleb Clemson, Mitchell Way; F: Ewan Mackinlay, Fletcher Hart, Joeve Cooper; R: Josh Tweedale, Coby James, Nicholas Quigg; INT: Oscar Ryan, Darcy Wilson, Will Bradshaw, James Auld, Kydan Atkinson; EMG: Charlie Di Stefano, Sebastian Sproule, Rory Parnell.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.