The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga plays its biggest game since the 2009 preliminary final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 3 2022 - 2:43am, first published 1:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga captain Ollie Greenhill has never faced a bigger game since debuting for the Bulldogs in 2017. The visitors simply have to beat Corowa-Rutherglen to have any realistic hope of playing finals. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Wodonga plays its biggest game in 13 years in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.