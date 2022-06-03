Wodonga plays its biggest game in 13 years in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Bulldogs haven't played finals since 2009 and, if results go as expected elsewhere, must win on the road against Corowa-Rutherglen to keep their finals hopes alive.
"It's the most important one so far this year, it's a must-win game," captain Ollie Greenhill suggested.
Greenhill debuted in 2017, so he's too young to remember just how tough's it's been for the Bulldogs since they played their last final, the preliminary final loss to Yarrawonga by 53 points, which kick-started the first of six straight grand final appearances for the Pigeons.
Coach Jordan Taylor revealed over the off-season the club's three-year plan, which included a finals appearance this season and contending for the flag next year.
The Bulldogs already sit two wins out of the top five after only seven rounds and if they lose, in what looks an extremely tight clash, and Myrtleford and Wangaratta Rovers topple Wodonga Raiders and North Albury, as predicted, the season is over.
Wodonga's only wins have been against the winless Wodonga Raiders and an upset 27-point win over Rovers, but they can take enormous confidence out of the majority of its last game a fortnight ago.
The Bulldogs were 33 points up early in the third quarter against top three fancies Myrtleford, which admittedly was missing a third of its best team, but blew it to lose by 20.
"The biggest lesson we learnt there was retaining control, when other teams have the momentum how to get it back on our terms," Greenhill revealed.
"We played pretty well against Myrtleford, it was just the last quarter was undid us."
The visitors will take confidence that if they can defeat the Roos, they meet North Albury in the final game to round out every team facing each other once and would start favourites.
The home team sits a win above Wodonga, so it's not as desperate a situation.
However, If the Roos fall, they then start underdogs against Myrtleford to round out playing every team once, and could quickly find themselves out of contention.
Given the importance of the clash it should be a pulsating match.
In the crucial games, all teams looks to their guns so it could well be decided on whether the Roos' Tom Goodwin, Cam Wilson and Kaelan Bradtke can have a greater impact than the 'Dogs' Angus Baker, Josh Clayton and Charlie Morrison.
Wodonga has improved markedly since claiming the wooden spoon in 2019, but much of that momentum will be stunted if it loses.
