Jess Barton is not only in different colours this season, but also embracing the challenge at the other end of the court.
The former Mitta United goaler is aiding Kiewa-Sandy Creek in defence, having previously spent five years in the Ovens and Murray League with Wodonga.
Advertisement
Barton cited the Hawks' versatility as one of their biggest strengths this season.
"We're very lucky in our team that we have a very dynamic group," Barton said.
"Last week I shot for a quarter and then came back in defence and one of the girls I usually defend with went up to shooter.
"We have that ability to chop and change when players are away."
Barton, who recently finished her podiatry studies, said the shift to Kiewa-Sandy Creek has helped ease the travel burden this season.
"Finishing uni, I was taking on a new career path and it was just a bit easier," she said.
"I was racking up over 1000 kilometres a week just for work let alone netball.
"Living in Tangam, it's just closer to home.
"First time working full-time things change and you have to make those decisions."
While it may be daunting arriving in a team that are the current A-grade reigning premiers and minor premiers, Barton admitted the transition has been seamless.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Even though it's my first year, I feel like I've been there for 10 years or so," she said.
"The girls I play with are fantastic and we're all really close.
"We can have the good conversations and the hard conversations when we need to.
"I think that's great and it's really important for netball."
Barton recently received her first opportunity to represent the Tallangatta and District Netball Association in the interleague clash against Hume.
Advertisement
"I'm so glad they brought that back," she said.
"It's honestly an honour to go out there and represent the league and play competitive netball.
"It's nice to test yourself and challenge yourself in that way.
"It keeps that competition alive a little bit with rivalry between leagues and it brings you together with girls you're usually playing against."
The Hawks are the only undefeated side in the TDNA's A-grade competition after seven rounds.
They now face Dederang-Mount Beauty for an away game this weekend.
Advertisement
Other round eight match-ups will see Mitta United host Barnawartha, Tallangatta clash with Beechworth, Thurgoona meet Rutherglen, Wodonga Saints collide with Chiltern and Yackandandah play Wahgunyah.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.