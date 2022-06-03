The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons will debut for the club against Albury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:47am, first published 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Gibbons hasn't played a competition game since injuring his hamstrIng for Carlton in June, 2021. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The league's biggest summer signing will look to put 12 months of frustration behind him when he finally debuts in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.