Wangaratta Rovers have thrown their support behind Morris medallist Brodie Filo in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
One of the league's best players of the modern era, the 32-year-old missed the club's game against Corowa-Rutherglen, which was captain Shane Gaston's 200th match.
Coincidentally, Gaston told The Border Mail of the positive impact of the Hawks, who have long been considered a family club and tremendous supporters of individuals, both on and off the field.
"We're managing it internally, we're a club that wants to do the right thing by Brodie, he's a really good fella, he just has to work through a few things and we'll wrap our arms around him and help him out as much as we can," highly respected football operations manager Barry Sullivan said.
He just has to work through a few things and we'll wrap our arms around him and help him out.- Barry Sullivan
Sullivan confirmed the classy midfielder will miss Saturday's away game against North Albury.
Meanwhile, Sullivan attended coach Daryn Cresswell's induction into the Sydney Swans Hall of Fame in Melbourne on Thursday night.
"It was quite an emotional night for Daryn, it brought back a lot of fantastic memories and when you see him in that forum, you see how much adulation there is for the way he went about it, his tenacity, toughness and resilience, it was really impressive," Sullivan offered.
Cresswell was already a member of the Swans' Team of the Century after playing 244 games from 1992-2003.
He's also a best and fairest winner (1994) and was an All-Australian three years later.
