Multiple witnesses will give evidence in the case of a North East police officer who drove to an incident at 230km/h.
Bradley John Beecroft, a leading senior constable at Benalla, appeared in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday after being charged on March 18 following an internal investigation.
He is contesting the charges against him.
The 47-year-old is accused of placing people in danger of death and serious injury while responding to the Hume Highway incident on March 21 last year.
The Benalla officer had been responding to a crash at Euroa.
His driving was caught on his vehicle's cameras.
The court heard Beecroft's defence had sought nine people be called to give evidence, but now sought eight witnesses.
Other police officers are due to give evidence in the case during a two-day committal in October, which will decide whether the matter will go to trial.
Beecroft, who appeared on a video link wearing glasses and a suit and tie, did not speak during the matter.
His lawyer James Anderson said he wanted to cross-examine an officer about the conditions on the Hume Highway at the time of the incident.
Mr Anderson had also wanted to ask questions about what was said over the police radio.
But he said the information had been disclosed about two weeks ago and questions would no longer be asked about the issue.
Magistrate Lance Martin granted the application to cross examine the eight witnesses, with the committal to be held from October 19.
