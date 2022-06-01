Trio charged over $30,000 in damage to cars, wheelie bins in Wodonga

Three people have been charged after allegedly causing more than $30,000 in damage to vehicles and wheelie bins in Wodonga.
The trio allegedly targeted 13 cars and caravans in residential areas between October 7 and 11 last year.
The bins were smashed into the vehicles, causing damage to windows and panels.
About 40 to 50 bins were also destroyed during the period, costing the Wodonga Council about $5000.
Two men in their 20s will face court on September 13 and a teenager has also been charged.
Police will seek restitution for the damage,
The incidents occurred outside homes on bin nights around Church, Murphy, Lawrence and Griffith streets, and other areas.
The trio were arrested in November and were recently charged.
