Albury overcame a fast finishing Yarrawonga in a pulsating final quarter in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Albury led by 41 points at the 21-minute mark of the third term, but kicked just one point from there as the Pigeons kicked the last five goals, falling just short 13.10 (88) to 12.11 (83).
Advertisement
"We were able to win it at the stoppages and get it driving forward," Albury co-coach Luke Daly said of the majority of the game where the Tigers had control.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Albury has now joined the second placed Pigeons on six wins.
More to follow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.