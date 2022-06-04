The Border Mail
Albury has held off fast finishing Yarrawonga to win by five points

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 4 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:24am
Jacob Conlan kicked four goals and was the game's most dangerous forward against Yarrawonga.

Albury overcame a fast finishing Yarrawonga in a pulsating final quarter in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

