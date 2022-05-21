Albury co-coach Luke Daly gave his team a strong pass mark in a handful of problem areas in the 59-point win over Lavington on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
In just his third game for the Tigers, North Melbourne VFL forward Mat Walker booted six majors in the 17.12 (114) to 8.7 (55) victory.
Advertisement
He debuted in the 2018 grand final win over Wangaratta and drilled five goals in round one against Wodonga.
But while Walker's class delighted the Tigers, it was team-oriented improvements which proved crucial.
"The last couple of weeks we had some areas we needed to focus on," Daly explained.
The last couple of weeks we had some areas we needed to focus on ... against Wodonga Raiders, we leaked some easy goals, they kicked seven for this game.- Luke Daly
"Our backs against Wodonga Raiders, we leaked some easy goals, they kicked seven for this game, so we're pretty happy with that.
"We had some good connection with our forwards and were able to get some good shots on goal, plus our mids worked well both ways."
Jeff Garlett and Fletcher Carroll kicked three goals apiece, with the latter and Riley Bice outstanding.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Myles Aalbers featured for the Panthers with three goals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.