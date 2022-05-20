READ UP
Sydney Writers' Festival livestream, Albury Library Museum, Saturday, May 21, 10am to 5pm
Advertisement
Sydney Writers' Festival's Live & Local program returns to Albury this year, sharing the best of the festival. One of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will livestream its headline events from Sydney to Albury Library Museum. Prepare to be invigorated and engaged by conversations, debates and discussions featuring some of the world's finest writers and thinkers such as Art Spiegelman, Barrie Cassidy (pictured, right) and Liane Moriarty. Audiences can also participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending questions straight to the Sydney stage.
ACT UP
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Wizard of Oz. Like so many girls her age, little Dorothy Gale, of Kansas, dreams of what lies over the rainbow. One day a twister hits her farm and carries her away over the rainbow to another world. Join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman, the Cowardly Lion and Toto as they travel the universe of Dorothy's imagination.
DANCE UP
Mini May Dance Festival, Corowa Memorial Hall, Saturday, May 21
The inaugural Mini May Dance Festival at Corowa will attract visitors from Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. Melbourne guest Stuart Pointon will provide music with tuition by professional dance instructor Anthony Pepers for the workshops. This one-day event will include two workshops in the afternoon and social dancing in the evening.
STOCK UP
Yarrawonga Farmers and Craft Market, Yarrawonga Foreshore, Sunday, May 22, 8am to 1pm
Meet the growers, the bakers, the makers, the producers, the bottlers, the jewellers and the clever crafts people. Grab a bacon and egg roll, great coffee or even a milkshake. Check out Lake Mulwala, which is being drained for the first time since 2018.
VOTE UP
Australian Federal Election, Saturday, May 21, 9am to 5pm
All Australian citizens aged 18 or over who are enrolled to vote will elect people to represent them in the two houses of the Commonwealth Parliament - the Senate and the House of Representatives. Make your vote count, then enjoy a democracy sausage. You've earned it! It's been a long six-week campaign!!
SAVE UP
Advertisement
Futuresteading is living like tomorrow matters. This workshop begins with an overview of Black Barn Farm's transition. Tour includes bee hives, seed collections, a solar oven and a hoop house.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.