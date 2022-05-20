Sydney Writers' Festival's Live & Local program returns to Albury this year, sharing the best of the festival. One of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will livestream its headline events from Sydney to Albury Library Museum. Prepare to be invigorated and engaged by conversations, debates and discussions featuring some of the world's finest writers and thinkers such as Art Spiegelman, Barrie Cassidy (pictured, right) and Liane Moriarty. Audiences can also participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending questions straight to the Sydney stage.