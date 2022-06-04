Albury City is determined to prove last weekend's impressive defeat of Myrtleford wasn't a one-off.
The 4-2 result ended a five-game run without victory, which unravelled City's huge opening month where wins came against title threats Wangaratta and Boomers.
City got the job done against the Devils, 3-2, away from home back in round three and confidence is high they can repeat the dose at Jelbart Park on Sunday.
"We've got the belief that any time we come up against any team, we're there to win," City coach Ricky Piltz said.
"I think showing what we did last week and then going into this week, hopefully we can continue to build a bit of momentum and start to scare some of those teams at the top of the ladder again."
City should welcome back Noah Sredojevic from injury, while captain David Samiec has completed his COVID isolation period and is available for selection.
Wangaratta enters the fixture in winning form having not dropped any points in the league since the loss to City at the end of March.
Dan Kelly found the back of the net inside the last 15 minutes to help the Devils to a 1-0 win over Cobram in the FA Cup semi-final at South Wangaratta Reserve on Wednesday night.
The Devils will await the winner of the second semi-final between Myrtleford and Albury United at Glen Park next week in the decider.
In other matches, Saturday night football returns with Twin City to host Boomers at Kelly Park.
Leaders Albury United will start favourites against Albury Hotspurs at Jelbart Park on Sunday.
Myrtleford will be keen to bounce back from a loss last start with victory against Wodonga Diamonds at La Trobe, while Cobram can stay in contention with the top sides if it gets the job done against the winless St Pats at Alexandra Park.
Melrose will enjoy two weeks off with a bye before the mid-season break.
Meanwhile, women's league leaders Albury United can skip clear in the title race if they defeat Albury Hotspurs at Jelbart Park.
The Greens conceded three goals in the final 10 minutes to draw 3-3 with Spurs just three weeks ago.
Hotspurs' coach Justin Wild said his side is up for the challenge.
"They won't be taking the foot off the pedal this time, so it will be a tough game for us," he said.
Wangaratta takes on Melrose as a precursor to the Twin City and Boomers' men's clash at Kelly Park on Saturday, while Wodonga Diamonds play host to St Pats at La Trobe.
Myrtleford has the bye.
