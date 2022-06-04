The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

No patients in ambulance that slid off road injuring paramedics

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 4 2022 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRASH SCENE: Police and rescue crews on the scene at the Hume Highway after an ambulance slid off a wet road and rolled. Picture: ASH SMITH

Two NSW Ambulance paramedics have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash about 15 kilometres north-west of Albury on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.