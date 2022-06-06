Woman, 75, attacked by intruder while sleeping in South Albury home

A woman has been assaulted during a South Albury home break-in.
The victim, 75, was asleep in her Hume Street home when she heard a window break about 3.30am on Monday.
Police said the victim was confronted by the intruder.
"The woman was confronted by a man who placed a pillow and doona over her head," a police spokesman said.
"When the woman got out of bed, she was pushed to the floor and left under a doona.
"A second man was heard in the home and the pair stole the woman's car keys and fled in her vehicle - a white Toyota Camry with NSW registration plates CTN-43P.
"The woman was not seriously injured."
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information, including CCTV from nearby homes or businesses, can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
