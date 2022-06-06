Female security guard cut with box cutter, stomped on at QEII Square

A female security guard says she feared for her life after allegedly being assaulted and cut with a weapon at QEII Square at the weekend.
The 29-year-old said she was stomped on and cut with a box cutter during the incident at 12.45am on Sunday.
Advertisement
Her palm was allegedly cut with the knife, which she said had luckily only caused minor injuries, and she was left bleeding from the assault.
"I'm just glad to have gotten away from that with my life," she said on Monday.
"He slashed down the centre of my palm with a knife.
"It didn't require stitches thankfully, it was only pretty shallow.
"But when he knocked me down, he stomped on me.
"I'm sore all over and just trying to pull myself together."
The guard, who performs checks on businesses and responds to alarms, said the incident occurred near the MAMA building.
The 29-year-old said she had asked a man if she could help him before he approached and attacked her.
Good Samaritans nearby came and assisted and the man was taken into custody.
"I'm eternally grateful for them being there and helping me," she said.
"I don't know how to thank them.
"I feel honoured that they were there for me.
"Apparently they'd seen the man before and he'd threatened them with the knife.
"They saw me bleeding profusely and came over to make sure I was okay."
The cut was bandaged and she made a police statement.
She has been left with an injured eye after having her cornea scratched, and attended hospital for treatment on Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Police said the trio helped locate the accused man.
"The woman got up and ran to her vehicle, while a colleague called police," a spokeswoman said.
"Three male passersby also went to the woman's aid and notified emergency services, and helped police to locate the man.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended a short time later and spoke to a 50-year-old man.
"Following a search of the man, police seized a box cutter."
Advertisement
The 50-year-old was charged with eight offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and wielding a knife in a public place.
He also faces three counts of attempting to stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear or harm, which is believed to relate to the three men who were allegedly threatened.
The 50-year-old faced Albury Local Court on Monday, where he was ordered to be taken to a mental health service.
The court heard the man would undergo an assessment.
If he is found not to be mentally ill, he will be taken straight back to court.
The security guard said she had never experienced a similar incident and was taking time off work.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.