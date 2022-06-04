Corowa-Rutherglen ended a run of thrilling losses to keep its final dreams alive and destroy Wodonga's top five hopes on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
With both teams fighting for finals survival, it was an enthralling match as the home team held on against an inaccurate Bulldogs 9.6 (60) to 7.15 (57).
"The last seven or eight minutes, it was just ball up after ball up inside their forward 50," Roos' coach Peter German remarked.
"To the players credit, it was just the will to win, they had discipline with the stoppage work and didn't allow them to break out."
Despite the win, German was typically honest about the performance.
"We didn't play well at all and you wouldn't have thought the game reached any great heights, but one of the things I've learnt is when teams are coming off a bye, they're not as sharp," he said.
The Roos held a 16-point lead at half-time, but the visitors cut the margin to five points to set up a riveting last quarter.
The Bulldogs' poor kicking at goal will haunt them until next year, posting just 1.4 to 1.2 and it was obvious what impact it had on the teams at the siren as the Roos celebrated, while Wodonga couldn't believe its hopes had vanished.
Coming off his representative debut, Kaelan Bradtke kicked three goals for the victors, while Hayden Filliponi (three) and Cam Wilson (two) also chipped in.
Noah Spiteri, Oscar Willding and Alex Smout landed doubles.
The experience of Filliponi proved critical in a tight game, brothers Cam and Damien Wilson clocked up possessions, while recent recruit Cameron Barrett and defender Cody Howard also impressed.
Powerhouse ruck Tom Goodwin picked up a hamstring injury.
"Tommy's got a tight hamstring, he came off in the third quarter and we put him back on in the last, he said he felt alright in the last quarter," German suggested.
Willding, the busy Adam Jorgensen, Myles Jewell and Kade Brown were the Bulldogs' best.
Wodonga's season is realistically over as it sits three wins out of the top five.
The club will rue the last two matches.
The Bulldogs led strong finals contenders Myrtleford by 33 points early in the final term, before the home team blasted nine goals in the final term to post a 20-point win.
And to have seven more scoring shots than the Roos and lose is another indication of winning and losing becoming habits with Wodonga's finals drought now set to stretch into a 14th year.
The club last played finals in 2009.
The Roos have now split their close games.
They edged out Lavington by three points, but then lost to finals-bound outfits Albury (two) and Yarrawonga (seven).
