The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen edges out Wodonga by three points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 5 2022 - 1:11am, first published June 4 2022 - 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PUT THE SLIPPER IN: Corowa-Rutherglen's Cam Wilson kicked two goals to star in the win over Wodonga. Picture: SIMON GINNS PHOTOGRAPHY

Corowa-Rutherglen ended a run of thrilling losses to keep its final dreams alive and destroy Wodonga's top five hopes on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.