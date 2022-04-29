sport, australian-rules-football,

Ovens and Murray Football League club Corowa-Rutherglen signed a former VFL player on Friday. Cameron Barrett played a handful of games with the Northern Blues, but he's no stranger to the region after playing a handful of games with Rutherglen in 2017. "To pick one up into the year, when we thought it was all done, especially after losing Adam Romsey, it doesn't boost our defensive stocks, but it gives us another rotation on the ball," Roos' list manager and assistant coach Dave Melksham explained. "Cameron's good with his hands, is a good mark and good decision maker." The signing of the 25-year-old will boost the club's chances of climbing above a host of contenders, including Lavington and Wodonga, for a spot in the top five. Barrett's clever decision making will be critical for the Roos. Given it's a 'hot' competition with a stack of top players at all the finals contenders, the ability to keep your nerve under pressure has never been more vital in the league. The midfielder-forward is a Balranald product,. who coached his former club for two years, from 2018, before joining Whittlesea last year. However, he returned to Balranald for the finish of the Covid-interrupted season. "I'm really good mates with (former Rutherglen team-mate) Damien Wilson, I just wanted to have a kick with him and also to play under 'Germo' (coach Peter German)," he remarked. ALSO IN SPORT: Barrett will play reserve grade at home against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, but is hoping to be ready for seniors after the bye.

