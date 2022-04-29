sport, australian-rules-football,

Corowa-Rutherglen has brushed last week's 132-point hiding to Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Roos were decimated by the Pies as Morris medallist Callum Moore blasted 11 goals, without regular spearheads Michael Newton and Ben Reid (both rested). "We're pretty well wiping that, they're a powerhouse, they're something else," Roos' assistant coach Dave Melksham offered. "They run the ball really well and are really clean and they seize on your mistakes." The Roos were without on-baller Damien Wilson and rebound defender Cody Howard and if any team is to stand any chance of being competitive against the star-studded Pies, it will need its best lineup, a stack of skill, courage and plenty of luck. The club has also lost tall defender Adam Romsey, who's moved to Cairns with employment. The Roos won their first two games for the first time since 2018, but have since fallen to perennial finals outfits Albury and Wangaratta. The Roos were pipped at home by a Covid-ravaged Albury in front of a monster crowd on Easter Saturday and Melksham maintains the players took that game into the Pies. "Even though 'Wang' was really good, I reckon our boys stewed a little bit on the Albury loss," he revealed. "We missed a lot of opportunities going forward, we went short at times when we should have kicked goals." The Roos' mentality isn't surprising, given they haven't beaten the Tigers for many years. The club has named Tom Goodwin for his first senior game of the year after he played in the reserves last week. The ex-VFL representative ruck was injured in a motorbike crash over summer. Although it could take time for Goodwin to find his best form after such a lengthy spell, his battle with another of the league's biggest men in Isaac Muller in Saturday's home game against Wodonga Raiders should be a beauty. ALSO IN SPORT: Raiders are coming off a gritty effort against Wodonga, but they're without best performer Dylan Clarke.

