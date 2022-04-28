Five questions with Josh Senior, Hume league fixture and verdict

sport, australian-rules-football, josh senior, howlong, five questions

Q: Howlong produced its best performance for quite some time against Holbrook last weekend? A: We started off a bit slow but after quarter time there were certainly some encouraging signs that we are on the improve. Q: The challenge now is to produce something similar against Osborne this week? A: It's no secret that Osborne is the toughest road trip in the competition but we will take a lot of confidence out of last weekend's performance. Q: Do you feel Osborne is once again the team to beat this year? A: Their losses over the off-season were a talking point but based on results so far they are still going to take a power of beating in September. Q: Matt McDonald is yet to play this season? A: Macca has been helping with the coaching side of things in the early rounds. Hopefully he gets itchy feet and can be a bit of a X-factor for us later in the season. Q: Do you feel finals is a realistic goal for the Spiders this season? A: For sure and if we don't make finals I think that we have underachieved considering the talent we have got on the list. ALSO IN SPORT ROUND FOUR SATURDAY, APRIL 30 Osborne v Howlong Henty v Magpies Jindera v Lockhart Bill Crows v CDHBU Holbrook v RWW Giants Brock-Burrum v Culcairn OSBORNE v HOWLONG Howlong went close to causing a boilover last weekend against Holbrook with Manny Hughes, Zach Mazzei and Hamish Clark racking up plenty of touches. But facing Osborne at Osborne is a much tougher challenge with the Tigers rarely beaten on their home turf. With Connor Galvin, Hugh Schmetzer and Rory Muggivan leading the way, expect the Tigers to continue their undefeated start to the season. Verdict: Osborne by 36 points

